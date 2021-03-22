Catholic Manifesto and Spiritual Mobilization on the Day of Resurrection, 4 April 2021 (+ video)

Watch this video on:

The condition for Christ to rise from the dead in the Church and for the Church to be filled with spiritual power is true repentance

The highest authority of the Church – the papacy – has been abused for her self-destruction!

“If we do a great job on vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%!”

He is thus an invalid Pope, and one must not obey him or submit to him

The attitude of a true Christian towards the Second Vatican Council

sentire cum ecclesia

It is necessary for every bishop, priest and believer to distance himself from the apostate spirit of Vatican II and from its pernicious fruit that we are reaping today

Conciliar and post-conciliar Popes

The demand of the time – true repentance

Every bishop and priest must clearly oppose dangerous mRNA vaccination

A call for spiritual mobilization – constant prayer!

“And will not God bring about justice for His chosen ones, who cry out to Him day and night? Will He keep putting them off? I tell you, He will see that they get justice, and quickly.”

May every bishop, every priest and every Christian join the prayer watches!

Easter – a spiritual turning point

Form of the renunciation of heresies and confession of faith – a passport to a happy eternity:

