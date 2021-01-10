Clicks2
LawrenceOP-Fan
Baptism Tableau "Christ is baptized and the whole world is made holy; he wipes out the debt of our sins; we will all be purified by water and the Holy Spirit." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast …More
Baptism Tableau

"Christ is baptized and the whole world is made holy; he wipes out the debt of our sins; we will all be purified by water and the Holy Spirit." – Benedictus antiphon for the feast of the Lord's Baptism. My homily for today's feast can be read here. Tableau from Old St Mary's Basilica in Detroit.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
