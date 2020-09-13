"Just think, you will be in a coffin… and will you take your hatred with you there?"

(via catholic sat) At Angelus, Pope Francis explains how he was struck by this verse from the Book of Sirach whilst celebrating Mass this morning: "Remember your last days, set enmity aside", adding … More

