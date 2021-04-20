Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Calls Sanctions Against Democratic Representative Maxine Waters House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling sanctions against Democratic Representative Maxine … More





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling sanctions against Democratic Representative Maxine Waters of California, for what he says was an incitement of violence during a protest over the weekend in Minnesota. The 82 year old Democrat told protestors to ignore an 11pm curfew and "stay in the streets." She made other comments that Republicans say were an incitement to violence. Representative Waters says she was speaking "truth to power." Editorial Director at the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on Representative Waters' actions over the weekend and what she said. This was not the first time Rep. Waters had stirred the pot. In 2018, she told supporters if they saw anyone from Trump's administration "you create a crowd and you push back on them." Coglianese discusses whether he believes disciplinary actions should be taken against her and what should happen. On another note, over the weekend, President Joe Biden made reference to a "crisis" at the US border, and then backed from the word crisis on Monday. Coglianese tells us what he makes of this and of Biden's reversal on the refugee cap. As the American people continue to see unaccompanied migrant children being housed in facilities as far away from the Southern border as Erie, Pennsylvania, the editorial director at the Daily Caller gives us his take on that and the fact that neither President Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris have yet to travel to the border.