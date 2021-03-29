Weaponology - "Bulletproof Vest" In 1893 the Mayor of Chicago Carter Harrison was shot in cold blood in his own arm chair, wiped out by gangsters. Chicagoans were shocked, something had to be done. … More

Weaponology - "Bulletproof Vest"



In 1893 the Mayor of Chicago Carter Harrison was shot in cold blood in his own arm chair, wiped out by gangsters. Chicagoans were shocked, something had to be done. What it took was some divine inspiration. Casimir Zeglen was a priest at St. Stanislaus Church Chicago. Shocked by Mayor Harrison's death he set off on a divine mission to create a bulletproof vest. For fifteen years he experimented, steel shavings, hair and moss were all included in his cloth designs nothing worked. But then he tried silk. Silk is stronger than steel and has the ability to stretch 30% longer than it's original length without breaking. Determined to prove the effectiveness of his invention to the skeptical residence of Chicago he came up with the ultimate demonstration. By being shot while wearing his vest. Zeglen's soft bulletproof vest was a massive breakthrough but it was no quick fix for soldiers on the battlefield.