Child Martyrs of Tlaxcala: Cristóbal Antonio & Juan - September 23

The Martyrs of Tlaxcala were three Mexican Roman Catholic teenagers from the state of Tlaxcala: Cristobal (1514/5 – 1527) and the two companions Antonio (1516/7 – 1529) and Juan (1516/7 – 1529). The three Teenagers were converts from the indigenous traditions of their families to the Roman Catholic faith and received their educations from the Order of Friars Minor who baptized them and evangelized in the area. Their activism and evangelical zeal led to their deaths at the hands of those who detested their newfound faith and perceived them as dangers to their values and rituals.



The teenagers were beatified in Mexico in mid-1990 by Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis – on 23 March 2017 – issued a decree that the three teenagers would be canonized without having a miracle attributed to their intercession as is the norm. The teenagers were canonized as saints on 15 October 2017.