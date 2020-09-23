Clicks35
Child Martyrs of Tlaxcala: Cristóbal Antonio & Juan - September 23
The Martyrs of Tlaxcala were three Mexican Roman Catholic teenagers from the state of Tlaxcala: Cristobal (1514/5 – 1527) and the two companions Antonio (1516/7 – 1529) and Juan (1516/7 – 1529). The …More
The Martyrs of Tlaxcala were three Mexican Roman Catholic teenagers from the state of Tlaxcala: Cristobal (1514/5 – 1527) and the two companions Antonio (1516/7 – 1529) and Juan (1516/7 – 1529). The three Teenagers were converts from the indigenous traditions of their families to the Roman Catholic faith and received their educations from the Order of Friars Minor who baptized them and evangelized in the area. Their activism and evangelical zeal led to their deaths at the hands of those who detested their newfound faith and perceived them as dangers to their values and rituals.
The teenagers were beatified in Mexico in mid-1990 by Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis – on 23 March 2017 – issued a decree that the three teenagers would be canonized without having a miracle attributed to their intercession as is the norm. The teenagers were canonized as saints on 15 October 2017.
The teenagers were beatified in Mexico in mid-1990 by Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis – on 23 March 2017 – issued a decree that the three teenagers would be canonized without having a miracle attributed to their intercession as is the norm. The teenagers were canonized as saints on 15 October 2017.
Padre Pio (Memorial)
Our Lady of Valvenecra
—
Alfonso Burgos
Adamnan of Iona
Bernardina Maria Jablonska
Cissa of Northumbria
Constantius of Ancona
Elizabeth of the Visitation
Émilie Tavernier Gamelin
Francisco de Paula Victor
Guy of Durnes
Helen Duglioli
Jozef Stanek
Linus, Pope
Peter Acontanto
Polyxena
Sosius of Misenum
Thecla of Iconium
William Way
Xantippa
Zechariah
—
Martyrs of Syracus…More
Our Lady of Valvenecra
—
Alfonso Burgos
Adamnan of Iona
Bernardina Maria Jablonska
Cissa of Northumbria
Constantius of Ancona
Elizabeth of the Visitation
Émilie Tavernier Gamelin
Francisco de Paula Victor
Guy of Durnes
Helen Duglioli
Jozef Stanek
Linus, Pope
Peter Acontanto
Polyxena
Sosius of Misenum
Thecla of Iconium
William Way
Xantippa
Zechariah
—
Martyrs of Syracus…More
Padre Pio (Memorial)
Our Lady of Valvenecra
—
Alfonso Burgos
Adamnan of Iona
Bernardina Maria Jablonska
Cissa of Northumbria
Constantius of Ancona
Elizabeth of the Visitation
Émilie Tavernier Gamelin
Francisco de Paula Victor
Guy of Durnes
Helen Duglioli
Jozef Stanek
Linus, Pope
Peter Acontanto
Polyxena
Sosius of Misenum
Thecla of Iconium
William Way
Xantippa
Zechariah
—
Martyrs of Syracuse – (4 saints)
Martyred in the Spanish Civil War
Crispulo Moyano Linares
José Santos Ortega
María Josefa del Río Messa
Norberto Cembranos de la Verdura
Purificación Ximénez y Ximénez
Sofía Ximénez y Ximénez del Río
Vicente Ballester Far
Three Child Martyrs of Tlaxcala
Antonio
Cristobal
Juan
—
Ascension of San Joseph Calasanz Llored Marco
Rebecca the Matriarch
Our Lady of Valvenecra
—
Alfonso Burgos
Adamnan of Iona
Bernardina Maria Jablonska
Cissa of Northumbria
Constantius of Ancona
Elizabeth of the Visitation
Émilie Tavernier Gamelin
Francisco de Paula Victor
Guy of Durnes
Helen Duglioli
Jozef Stanek
Linus, Pope
Peter Acontanto
Polyxena
Sosius of Misenum
Thecla of Iconium
William Way
Xantippa
Zechariah
—
Martyrs of Syracuse – (4 saints)
Martyred in the Spanish Civil War
Crispulo Moyano Linares
José Santos Ortega
María Josefa del Río Messa
Norberto Cembranos de la Verdura
Purificación Ximénez y Ximénez
Sofía Ximénez y Ximénez del Río
Vicente Ballester Far
Three Child Martyrs of Tlaxcala
Antonio
Cristobal
Juan
—
Ascension of San Joseph Calasanz Llored Marco
Rebecca the Matriarch