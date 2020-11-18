Clicks9
Return To Tradition
The USCCB is meeting right now, feigning surprise that the laity were outside parish doors, weeping that they could not attend the Mass earlier in the year. All signs pointing to that happening …More
The USCCB is meeting right now, feigning surprise that the laity were outside parish doors, weeping that they could not attend the Mass earlier in the year. All signs pointing to that happening again.

RtT's offical Sponsor:
gloryandshine.com

Sources:
returntotradition.org

Contact Me:
Email: return2catholictradition@gmail.com

Support My Work:

Patreon
patreon.com/AnthonyStine
SubscribeStar
subscribestar.com/return-to-tradition

Physical Mail:
Anthony Stine
PO Box 3048
Shawnee, OK
74802

Follow me on the following social media:
youtube.com/…annel/UCbgdypwXSo0GzWSVTaiMPJg
facebook.com/…holicTradition/?_fb_noscript=1
twitter.com/pontificatormax
minds.com/piusxiii
@Return To Tradition

Back Up
bitchute.com/channel/9wK5iFcen7Wt/
anchonr.fm/anthony-stine

+JMJ+
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up