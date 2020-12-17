The "O Antiphons": O Sapientia (O Wisdom) The "O Antiphons" are ancient liturgical texts used at Evening Prayer of the last seven days of Advent. Each of them is a name of Christ, one of his attribut… More





The "O Antiphons" are ancient liturgical texts used at Evening Prayer of the last seven days of Advent. Each of them is a name of Christ, one of his attributes mentioned in Scripture. Since probably only a few of you have a chance to participate in Evening Prayer these busy pre-Christmas days, we thought we should bring the beauty of those prayers right to your home!



Follow us on the Newman youtube channel as we post daily "O Antiphons" performed by Fr. Lukasz Misko OP and Mr. Jesson Mata, the Director of Liturgy at Blessed Sacrament Church in Seattle, where the recording was made.



Blessed Sacrament is the parish church for Newman Center at the UW, where the Dominican friars as well as parishioners pray daily Liturgy of the Hours (morning and evening prayer). Please feel invited to join us!



