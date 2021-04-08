New Report Claims Christians in China are Being Held in Brainwashing Camps | EWTN News Nightly A new report says Christians in China are being held in secretive brainwashing camps. The report in … More





A new report says Christians in China are being held in secretive brainwashing camps. The report in Radio Free Asia says Communist officials are targeting Christians and are trying to force them to renounce their faith. China is home to an estimated roughly 9 million Catholics and 68 million Protestants. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to tell us what is known about this report and whether or not it is accurate. On another note, countries and companies are coming under pressure to boycott the Winter Olympics next year in Beijing. Chang gives us an update on that and how China could retaliate. And with the US military warning that China is accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, Chang shares how big of a threat this actually is. He explains how the Biden administration is responding and what he would like to see the president do.