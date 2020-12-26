NSW health authorities look for 'missing link' in Northern Beaches cluster. New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has announced one of the seven locally-acquired coronavirus cases … More

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has announced one of the seven locally-acquired coronavirus cases reported in the state overnight remained under investigation.



She said the case concerned a firefighter from the Northern Beaches who appeared to have contracted the virus at the Belrose Hotel and could be indirectly linked to another man who also visited the hotel and reportedly contracted the disease 2-3 weeks earlier.



Ms Chant said a team of health experts were looking to find the “missing link” since the two gentlemen in question had not attended the Belrose Hotel at the same time.



She asked people who had visited the Belrose Hotel between the 12:00pm-6:00pm on the 11 December to go for testing.