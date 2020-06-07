Life of St. Jacques Berthieu|| Jesuit Saint || Madagascar|| martyrdom|| Martyr|| Missionary|| June 8

Jesuit Chennai Province - Media Saint Jacques Berthieu (born November 27, 1838, at Polminhac, Cantal, France; died June 8, 1896, at Ambiatibe, Madagascar), was a French Jesuit, priest and missionary … More

Jesuit Chennai Province - Media Saint Jacques Berthieu (born November 27, 1838, at Polminhac, Cantal, France; died June 8, 1896, at Ambiatibe, Madagascar), was a French Jesuit, priest and missionary in Madagascar. He died during the Menalamba rebellion of 1896. Berthieu was 57 years old. He is the first martyr of Madagascar to be beatified. He was canonized a saint by Pope Benedict XVI, along with others, at a papal canonization Mass on October 21, 2012, during a meeting of the Catholic Synod of Bishops.