270. Detecting idols

It is precious to know how to listen to the people, with our ears glued to our hearts. If we hear in their language ideas (ideals) that seem to be related to idols, we can give them to Jesus. For example, the word “energy” is fashionable.Energy is caused by movement. And the movement is caused by the Love of God. It is better to convert to the Love of God than to energy. Otherwise, we remain in a state of less importance then we stray and stay away from God.If we hear a person talking about energy, we can silently, in our heart, hand over to Jesus what leads them to talk about it. As another example, if a person has often negative and unnecessary comments, we can offer this negativity to Jesus. He will come into his heart to add his light.We can help many people in a day by praying for them in silence and offering their difficulties to Jesus. Detecting what is difficult in people is not a judgment if we know how to do it. Moreover, it will prevent us from judging since we are doing a good deed for them.This will also allow us to find in ourselves what we have not thought of checking before. We too may have repeated negative comments, for example. The same practice is essential for ourselves; giving everything back to Jesus.Jesus declares:“Love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.” Matthew, chapter 5, verse 44Let’s love, in the sense of discovering the enemies, the idols in our life, in the lives of others, and handing them over to Jesus. Let’s help people get rid of the shadows they carry, that persecute them, of their idols, too often without being aware of their presence. Our prayer will become precise. We therefore ask God’s purity for all.If the difficulty of another person bothers us, destabilizes us, it’s an opportunity to let Jesus take care of it. Something good will happen in our life and in the lives of others. Let’s leave it to Jesus. He will take care of it.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas