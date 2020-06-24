FIRES OF HELL: Turning to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

This Sunday Sermon from So. Saint Paul, Father traces the powerful devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus all the way back to Our Lady and St. Joseph. Fast-forwarding to recent years, Father credits … More

This Sunday Sermon from So. Saint Paul, Father traces the powerful devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus all the way back to Our Lady and St. Joseph. Fast-forwarding to recent years, Father credits his dedication to the Traditional Latin Mass to the fact that he first began offering that Mass on First Fridays, due to the First Friday Devotion to the Sacred Heart that made this one of the strongest TLM parishes in the country. Finally, Father speaks of the urgent need for our world to turn to the Sacred Heart of Jesus today, even as the fires of hell consume our cities. Will we choose that, or will it be the fires of God's love? Please help us with Remnant TV: Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home