Father Werenfried Van Straaten: Allegations of "Attempted Rape"

Norbertine Father Werenfried van Straaten (1913-2003), the founder of Aid to the Church in Need who died in the odour of sanctity, is accused of attempted rape.The German magazine Christ & Welt (February 10) reports that a 2009 Apostolic Visitation found “massive misconduct.”The visitator, Paderborn Auxiliary Bishop Manfred Grothe, wrote to the Congregation for the Clergy about "an attempt of rape," "excesses in lifestyle," "considerable deficits in personnel management" and susceptibility to "fascistoid ideas.”Grothe backed up these accusations with several testimonies. An anonymous woman who accused Van Straaten of attempted rape had been working for Aid to the Church in Need since 1973, but reported the alleged rape only in 2009 to prevent van Straaten's beatification.The Congregation for the Clergy assured her that the beatification would be stopped and asked Aid to the Church in Need not to spread a false image of the founder.The relief organisation calls the woman credible. No other case of sexual violence is known. As “recognition for the suffering,” the accuser received the equivalent of 20,000 Euros in the late 1990s and another 16,000 Euros in 2011.