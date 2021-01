Brothers of Christian Schools

Louis Wiaux

St. Mutien Marie Wiaux (Jan 30)edsirois. Third of six children of a blacksmith whose family was noted for piety. Louis attended a small country school , and then helped in his father ‘s shop. He joined theon 7 April 1852 at age 11, taking the name, and beginning his novitiate in Namur Belgium . As a, he taught at several elementary schools near Brussels Belgium ; he was so easy on his students that his classes were known for getting out of hand. He was re-assigned to music and art classes so he could work with small classes, and work individually with students . He soon became an excellent fine arts teacher , and the one-to-one work led many young people to see and follow his excellent example of a holy life devoted to prayer 1841 in Mellet, Hainaut, Belgium as 1917 at Malonne, Namur Belgium of natural causes 1970 by Pope 1977 by Pope 1989 by Pope