Clicks787
St. Mutien Marie Wiaux (Jan 30) edsirois. Third of six children of a blacksmith whose family was noted for piety. Louis attended a small country school, and then helped in his father‘s shop. He …More
St. Mutien Marie Wiaux (Jan 30)
edsirois. Third of six children of a blacksmith whose family was noted for piety. Louis attended a small country school, and then helped in his father‘s shop. He joined the Brothers of Christian Schools on 7 April 1852 at age 11, taking the name Mutien Marie, and beginning his novitiate in Namur, Belgium. As a Christian Brother, he taught at several elementary schools near Brussels, Belgium; he was so easy on his students that his classes were known for getting out of hand. He was re-assigned to music and art classes so he could work with small classes, and work individually with students. He soon became an excellent fine arts teacher, and the one-to-one work led many young people to see and follow his excellent example of a holy life devoted to prayer.
Born
20 March 1841 in Mellet, Hainaut, Belgium as Louis Wiaux
Died
30 January 1917 at Malonne, Namur, Belgium of natural causes
Venerated
4 May 1970 by Pope Paul VI
Beatified
30 October 1977 by Pope Paul VI
Canonized
10 December 1989 by Pope John Paul II
catholicsaints.info/saint-mutien-marie-wiaux/
edsirois. Third of six children of a blacksmith whose family was noted for piety. Louis attended a small country school, and then helped in his father‘s shop. He joined the Brothers of Christian Schools on 7 April 1852 at age 11, taking the name Mutien Marie, and beginning his novitiate in Namur, Belgium. As a Christian Brother, he taught at several elementary schools near Brussels, Belgium; he was so easy on his students that his classes were known for getting out of hand. He was re-assigned to music and art classes so he could work with small classes, and work individually with students. He soon became an excellent fine arts teacher, and the one-to-one work led many young people to see and follow his excellent example of a holy life devoted to prayer.
Born
20 March 1841 in Mellet, Hainaut, Belgium as Louis Wiaux
Died
30 January 1917 at Malonne, Namur, Belgium of natural causes
Venerated
4 May 1970 by Pope Paul VI
Beatified
30 October 1977 by Pope Paul VI
Canonized
10 December 1989 by Pope John Paul II
catholicsaints.info/saint-mutien-marie-wiaux/