Mature Catholics need to combat this plague.

The Bible warns about plagues. When the Ark of the Covenant was held by a wicked country, God gave a plague of hemorrhoids. Catholics have the means to combat this current plague, if we are mature enough to do spiritual battle (if we are mature enough to accept the reality of it). Our Lady promised us peace if we prayed the daily Rosary and did penance/fasted. How many Catholics are doing this?
Also, there are many web sites which post the Traditional Latin Mass. Praying the Mass is the most efficacious prayer besides the Rosary.
See www.youtube.com/watch
Clicks15
- Report
Social networks