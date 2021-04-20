Let us pray for a 12-year old girl, Maddie, who was severely injured after taking part in the COVID clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. Maddie’s injuries include paralysis from … More

Let us pray for a 12-year old girl, Maddie, who was severely injured after taking part in the COVID clinical trials on children age 6 months to 12 years old. Maddie’s injuries include paralysis from the waist down, inability to urinate on her own, a bowel obstruction, excruciating pain, fainting episodes and other neurological problems.