Resurgence of Pachamama worship in the Church

After seven years of the Bergoglian pontificate:
The Jesuits celebrate Pachamama Day
The Vatican issues Pachamama coin
This is the worship of demons in the high places
Where is the outrage in the Church that Jesuits and the Vatican are officially promoting the veneration of Pachamama?
Where are the bishops? The priests? The deacons?
Their silence makes the whole institutional Church complicit
Where are the disciples of Elijah to bring God's justice to Ahab?
What kind of "spirit" did fertilize the so-called Mother Earth, represented by this Indian girl? What does this have to do with the "spirit" invoked during the Novus Ordo Episcopal Consecration? Why did the author of this book choose this strange image of a dancing Indian woman when the topic is the new rite of consecration of bishops? The answer is to be found on page: On the supposed invalidit…More
