Don Quijote - Dulcinea

Music by Mitch Leigh Lyrics by Joe Darion (1972) Performed by Simon Gilbert (dubbing Peter O'Toole) and Men's Chorus Lyrics: I have dreamed thee too long Never seen thee or touched thee But known thee with all of my heart Half a prayer, half a song Thou hast always been with me Though we have been always apart Dulcinea... Dulcinea... I see heaven when I see thee, Dulcinea And thy name is like a prayer An angel whispers... Dulcinea... Dulcinea If I reach out to thee Do not tremble and shrink From the touch of my hand on thy hair Let my fingers but see Thou art warm and alive And no phantom to fade in the air Dulcinea... Dulcinea... I have sought thee, sung thee Dreamed thee, Dulcinea Now I've found thee And the world shall know thy glory Dulcinea... Dulcinea