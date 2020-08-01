Cardinal Supports Illegal Abbess Who Wants to Go to Jail

Curia Cardinal Michael Czerny has praised Benedictine Abbess Mechthild Thürmer, 62, of Maria Frieden in Kirchschletten, Germany, for helping more than 30 illegal economical immigrants to go into hiding.The abbess calls her criminal actions “church asylum.” Czerny said on Thursday evening at an Internet seminar of the anti-Catholic TheTablet.co.uk: "God bless her!”Recently, Abbess Mechthild was fined €2500 for her actions but she refuses to pay and even justifies her illegal action. This has provoked trial proceedings which could theoretically land her into prison.Now, the oligarch media calls her “courageous” although she has the support and the protection of those who hold the power and control the legal system.