We need the message of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, especially today. I just returned from a retreat and it has been a tough week for our country. There are a lot of voices telling us what to do, but we must listen to the voice of God. Cardinal Dolan - We need the message of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, especially today. I just returned from a retreat and it has been a tough week for our country. There are a lot of voices telling us what to do, but we must listen to the voice of God.