Beautiful Priest Ordination amidst the coronavirus pandemic

It was an emotional moment as two Franciscan Friars of the Renewal were ordained priests in an almost empty church in Newark, New Jersey. Fr. Oisin Martin from Dublin, Ireland, and Fr. Malachy … More

It was an emotional moment as two Franciscan Friars of the Renewal were ordained priests in an almost empty church in Newark, New Jersey. Fr. Oisin Martin from Dublin, Ireland, and Fr. Malachy Napier from Georgia, United States, entered into the priesthood despite the ordination almost having to be postponed due to Covid-19. EWTN's Colm Flynn was there to capture the special day.