Mexico City Policy: What it Means for Abortion | EWTN News Nightly

The Biden Harris Administration is expected to rescind the Mexico City Policy any day now. This would mean that the U.S. would use tax-payer dollars to fund groups that perform or promote abortions around the globe. Matt Hadro, Senior D.C. Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, joins us to discuss what the Biden Harris Administration has said on this so far, what other abortion related executive actions are expected to be seen, and how the U.S. Bishops have responded.