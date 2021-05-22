TO DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO IN MANY LANGUAGES, CLICK ON THIS LINK : emergences.net/C0VlD-lNF0

Clicks117
For months, governments have been hammering at us: «I wear a mask. I save lives» Now, the instruction would be more: “I'm sharing this video. I save lives."
This little video presents a few people who were nevertheless very proud to be vaccinated… It killed them, sometimes very quickly (2 hours later), often in excruciating pain. Sometimes just in their sleep. A few tens of hundreds of thousands die or suffer from the side effects of these injections which are deceptively presented to us as vaccines. More than ever, these injections of genetically modified material put you at much greater risk than COVID itself. In addition, they absolutely do not immunize, they do not exempt you from wearing the mask and applying barrier gestures and they make you six times more contagious (and dangerous) than a non-injected one.
To go further :
- The site paying tribute to the victims: covidvaccinevictims.com/VICTIMS/
- A site referring to all the articles and all the precise information for each victim, plus a lot of other information: healthimpactnews.com/…ths-1st-quarter-2021-compared-to-1st-quarter-2020/ 2021-compared-to-1st-quarter-2020/
- The count of side effects and deaths in the USA: hhs.gov
- Details of side effects in the USA: cdc.gov/…irus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
- The count of side effects and deaths in Europe: adrreports.eu/fr/search_subst.html
- The count of cases and deaths, for the whole world: ourworldindata.org/coronavirus
Share this video - And save lives - Thank you FOR THEM !
