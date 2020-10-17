What Happened? World Youth Day Logo Is NOT Crazy

Sensation: The winning logo of the Lisbon 2023 World Youth Day displays as its main element Christ's cross, the path of the Holy Spirit, Rosary beans and the face of Our Lady, a reference to Fátima!
The colours green, red, and yellow evoke the Portuguese flag. The logo was designed by the Portuguese Beatriz Roque Antunes, 24, and presented on October 16.
Logos of previous Vatican events have cause embarrassment and dismay. The Panama Logo (2019) showed a snake eating up the Cross.
The logo for Francis' 2019 Morocco trip showed the Cross enveloped by the Islamic crescent moon.
#newsYtedmtfkle
Clicks1
- Report
Social networks