Saint Teresa statue vandalized in Pennsylvania | SW NEWS | 170

shalomworld The figure of Christ crucified has been stolen from a crucifix outside a Catholic church in Pennsylvania. The vandalism took place between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning when a statute of Saint Therese of Lisieux was attacked at Mother Cabrini Church in the city of Shamokin. The 25-year-old cement statue was damaged, and the body of Christ stolen. Terror-stricken region of Mozambique to receive emergency aid from Catholic charity The charity, Aid to the Church in Need, is sending emergency support to the Church in Mozambique following the beheading of more than 50 people by jihadists in the African country in recent weeks. The fatal attacks across the northern Cabo Delgado region are being attributed to a terror group known as Islamic State in Central Africa. Witnesses have told local media how the jihadists turned one village football pitch into, an "execution ground" where they decapitated and dismembered bodies. Pope Francis offers prayers and support to critically ill Cardinal Bassetti Pope Francis has made a phone call to offer prayers and support to an Italian cardinal who is in intensive care with COVID-19. 78-year-old Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, who is the President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, is reportedly in critical condition in Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in the Umbrian city of Perugia. Pope Francis made his call to the city’s auxiliary bishop on November the 10th. According to the diocesan newspaper, the Holy Father encouraged Cardinal Bassetti to, “be strong.” Order of Malta elects a new Lieutenant of the Grand Master The Sovereign Order of Malta have elected a new leader. He’s Fra' Marco Luzzago, an Italian nobleman who hails from the northern city of Brescia. He was elected to the post of Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Order of Malta in Rome on November the 8th. The ballot was conducted amongst 44 members of the order’s electoral body which is known as Council Complete of State. Fra' Marco will serve for only one year while the Order reforms its constitution. The Sovereign Order of Malta is a lay religious order of the Catholic Church dating back to 1113. Church in Philippines welcomes labor law reforms in Saudi Arabia The Catholic Church in the Philippines says it is hopeful that a proposed reform of Saudi Arabia’s employment laws will benefit the nearly million-strong Filipino community who live and work in the Arab kingdom. For the past seven decades, Saudi Arabia has operated an employment regime for foreign workers known as the Kafala system which has often been accused of being misused to exploit migrant labor. Now reforms are being proposed which would allow such workers new rights including the ability to leave the country without an employer’s consent and the right to change jobs. The Church in Chile celebrates 500th anniversary of first Holy Mass Pope Francis has sent his prayers to the Catholic Church in Chile as they commemorate the 500th anniversary of Holy Mass being offered for the first time in the south American country. The Pope’s message was read on November the 8th during a Mass of Thanksgiving offered by Bishop Bernardo Bastres of the Diocese of Punta Arenas, near the location of that first Mass five hundred years ago. In his communique, Pope Francis encouraged the clergy and lay faithful of Chile to, “live the celebration of the Eucharistic Mystery, which unites us to Jesus.” It was on November 11, 1520, that Father Pedro De Valderrama, chaplain to Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, celebrated Holy Mass in Fortescue Bay, near the area which is known today as Punta Arenas. Pope Francis blesses the statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Pope Francis has marked the 190th anniversary of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to the French nun, Saint Catherine Labouré, by blessing a new statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal which will now go on pilgrimage around Italy. The ceremony took place on Wednesday in Rome in the presence of the members of the Vincentian Order to which Saint Catherine Labouré belonged. In was in 1830, that Catherine Labouré had a series of visions of the Virgin Mary in the chapel of her order’s motherhouse in Paris’s Rue du Bac.