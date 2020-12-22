7NEWS Update - December 23: D-Day for Sydney COVID decision; Trump honours Scott Morrison | 7NEWS. D-Day for Sydney COVID-19 restrictions decision; Trump honours Scott Morrison. Subscribe to 7NEWS… More





There's still hope for a COVID normal Christmas in Sydney with an announcement on restrictions from New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian expected today; a teenager, who travelled from the Northern Beaches to Melbourne, is now in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19; and as his Presidency draws to a close, Donald Trump has highlighted his close relationship with Scott Morrison by awarding the Prime Minister a prestigious military honour.



0:00 | Intro

0:06 | Hope for COVID normal Christmas in Sydney

0:54 | Melbourne teen in isolation

1:27 | Long test lines in QLD

2:18 | New online safety laws

3:26 | Samarai sword death verdict

5:09 | Two killed in Townsville

5:34 | Charges over Fraser Island fire

6:06 | William & Kate break COVID rules

6:36 | Alcohol spending surge

6:55 | UK's COVID crisis

8:52 | Former Wiggle's near-death experience

10:36 | China launches new rocket

10:59 | Hollywood fire

11:13 | New York hit and run

11:35 | Trump honours Morrison



