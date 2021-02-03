The Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Among these Saints, is included the combined Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus. … More

The Vatican announced that six new Saints will be officially recognized in the liturgical calendar. Among these Saints, is included the combined Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary and Lazarus. According to the decree, Pope Francis made the decision to add this liturgical memorial based on the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to tell us more about the new decree and who the six new Saints are that are being recognized. Flynn also gives us an update on what else is happening in the Vatican. EWTN