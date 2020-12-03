St Francis Xavier "Receive, O Lord, these offerings we bring you in commemoration of Saint Francis Xavier, and grant that, as he journeyed to distant lands out of longing for the salvation of souls, … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr St Francis Xavier"Receive, O Lord, these offerings we bring you in commemoration of Saint Francis Xavier, and grant that, as he journeyed to distant lands out of longing for the salvation of souls, so we, too, bearing effective witness to the Gospel, may, with our brothers and sisters, eagerly hasten towards you. Through Christ our Lord." – Offertory prayer for Mass on the feast of St Francis Xavier (3 Dec). My sermon for today's feast can be read here . Statue from the church of St Francis Xavier in New York City.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr