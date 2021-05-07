"The Ultimate Revolution: A Blueprint to Enslave the Masses." Aldous Huxley, 1962 Conference at Berkeley University. WITH SPANISH SUBTITLES. Aldous Huxley gave this speech to a Berkley audience, in … More

"There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods. And this seems to be the final revolution."

"We are in process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and presumably will always exist to get people to love their servitude. This is the, it seems to me, the ultimate in malevolent revolutions shall we say, and this is a problem which has interested me many years and about which I wrote thirty years ago, a fable, Brave New World , which is an account of society making use of all the devices available and some of the devices which I imagined to be possible making use of them in order to, first of all, to standardize the population, to iron out inconvenient human differences, to create, to say, mass produced models of human beings arranged in some sort of scientific caste system. Since then, I have continued to be extremely interested in this problem and I have noticed with increasing dismay a number of the predictions which were purely fantastic when I made them thirty years ago have come true or seem in process of coming true."

Aldous Huxley gave this speech to a Berkley audience, in which he admits that his novels such as "Brave New World" were not just fiction, but real blueprints for types of controlled and enslaved societies. A shocking look at the results of the Fabian Society and the Cecil Rhodes Round Table efforts to resurrect the British empire, control of the United States, and dominate the planet. This is similar to the work of H. G. Wells, also a Fabian Society / Round Table insider, and his works of futurism which entail the enslavement of society. His works also were not entertainment or merely theoretical, as he points out in his book "The New World Order." Wells more or less defected and tried to warn the world. But his books meant to warn the ordinary person were mostly destroyed, and unavailable until recently.Aldous Huxley, Tavistock Group, California Medical School, 1961.1962 Berkeley Conference.