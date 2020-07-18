VP Pence visits WI: warns of dangers of socialism; Kellyanne Conway discusses back-to-school debate

Vice President Mike Pence visited Wisconsin Friday warning voters about the dangers of socialism and what a Biden presidency would look like, saying it would put the nation on the path to decline. … More

Vice President Mike Pence visited Wisconsin Friday warning voters about the dangers of socialism and what a Biden presidency would look like, saying it would put the nation on the path to decline. Meanwhile, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway discussed her family’s own uncertain back-to-school situation…similar to what millions of families are going through right now in the middle of the pandemic. To open, or not? EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports.