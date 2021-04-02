Blessed John Paine, Martyr, 1582 - April 2

Clicks3
At Chelmsford, in Essex, the passion of the Blessed JOHN PAINE, Priest and Martyr. Blessed John Paine was a native of Northamptonshire and a convert to the Faith, as it would seem, from his brother’s being a zealous Protestant. He studied at Douay College, and was ordained and sent on the Mission with Cuthbert Maine in 1576. He laboured with great fruit in England, and had his residence in the house of Lady Petre, in Essex. He was apprehended in 1581 and sent to the Tower, where he was cruelly racked, but afterwards sent to Chelmsford for trial. The only witness against him was an apostate informer of the vilest character, who charged him with treason against the Queen, and other offences of which he was entirely innocent. He was however condemned by an ignorant jury, while he protested perfect fidelity to Elizabeth, and at the same time acknowledged his religion and his priesthood. After his sentence, he was much molested with the importunity of the Protestant ministers and frequent examinations. Nothing could disturb his constancy and patience, and he died with perfect resignation, calling on the adorable Name of Jesus. He was much beloved in the town and neighbourhood, where he was well known; and perhaps it was by reason of this that, with unusual forbearance, he was allowed to hang till he was dead, before the remaining horrors of the sentence were carried out.
