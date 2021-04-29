Hundreds killed in Tigray conflict, churches targeted | SW News | 243 In the war-ravaged Tigray region of Ethiopia, hundreds have died in the ongoing conflict between government forces and the … More

In the war-ravaged Tigray region of Ethiopia, hundreds have died in the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an armed outfit seeking independence of the region. As per reports of Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need, people in the region are traumatised and there is rampant hunger and acute shortage of medicines. Montana, Oklahoma governors pass pro-life bills Here is some good news from the US. The governors of the states of Montana and Oklahoma have signed bills protecting the unborn. Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte signed three pro-life bills and the first one named House Bill No 140 mandates that a pregnant woman seeking an abortion should be shown ultrasound images of the child and made to listen to the heartbeat. 2 US dioceses request Supreme Court to hear case against abortion coverage mandate The dioceses of Albany and Ogdensburg along with Catholic and Christian charities have requested the US Supreme Court to hear their case against the abortion coverage mandate of New York. According to the mandate issued by the state’s Department of Financial Services in 2017, employers have to cover abortions in health insurance plans meant for staff. MPs of South Australia unite to support attempt to legalise euthanasia In Australia, former parliamentarians and current lawmakers have come together in support of the 17th attempt to legalise euthanasia in the state of South Australia. The Voluntary Assisted Dying 2020 Bill, which was authored by Labour parliamentarians Kyam Maher and Susan Close, will be put to vote next Wednesday in the Upper House. If the bill is passed, it will be the first to be supported by a full chamber of parliament. Bishops in Ecuador urge Constitutional Court to uphold sanctity of life Upholding the sanctity of life, the Ecuadorian episcopal conference has reminded the constitutional court that the crime of rape cannot be solved with abortion. In a letter addressed to the head of the court Hernan Salgado, the bishops expressed concern over the attempt to decriminalise abortion for victims of rape. Pope prays for bishop-elect of South Sudan who was shot at The Holy See has announced that Pope Francis is praying for the recovery of the bishop-elect of South Sudan’s Rumbek Diocese, who was shot at on Sunday night. The Holy Father was immediately informed about the attack against Fr. Christian Carlassare and he is praying for the injured Comboni missionary, who has been serving in the country since 2005. Statues of saints desecrated in Sacramento diocese In the diocese of Sacramento in the US state of California, two parishes became targets of vandalism in the span of two weeks. The statues of the Blessed Virgin, St John the Evangelist and St Mary Magdalene outside the Holy Rosary Church in Woodland were defaced with black paint. Indian bishops urge government to deploy troops to control raging pandemic As India struggles with the highest number of COVID-19 infections globally, the Catholic leaders of the country have urged the government to deploy the military to fight the spread of the pandemic. On April 27, India recorded more than 300,000 new cases with over 3000 deaths.