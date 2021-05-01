Panel 1: State of the Church in Germany | EWTN News In Depth April 30, 2021 As church leaders in Germany move forward with a plan to bless same-sex unions, EWTN News In Depth holds a discussion on … More





As church leaders in Germany move forward with a plan to bless same-sex unions, EWTN News In Depth holds a discussion on what this means for the Church in Germany and Universal Church. AC Wimmer, Editor-In Chief for the Catholic News Agency in Germany gives us his perspective from what he sees and hears in Germany. Dr. Matthew Bunson, EWTN News Executive Editor & Bureau Chief explains the implications this could have for the faithful in the U.S. and around the world.