Clicks
17
California shuts down again, again wiping out people's lives, savings, jobs.
De Profundis
2
26 minutes ago
Oh and this happened in early June in LA
Tesa
11 minutes ago
The Marxist’ demonstration was okay as long as they weren’t breaking things and hurting people. Lockdowns are no double standard, this is true but also sort of a dialectic argument. Lockdowns are unconstitutional. Period.
De Profundis
13 minutes ago
Gavin Newsom is closing churches and restaurants, but he says this was okay...
Sign up