Catholic bishops of Myanmar decry violence in the country | SW NEWS | 200

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar has called on the country’s military junta to urgently stop committing acts of violence. This comes after a 20-year-old woman lost her life due to an anti-coup demonstration. In a letter dated February 21st and signed by Cardinal Charles Bo, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar, Catholic leaders expressed their "deep anguish and pain" at the death of pro-democracy protestors. Virginia to abolish capital punishment On Monday, February 22nd, lawmakers in the Commonwealth of Virginia approved a bill that would put an end to capital punishment in the state. The repeal legislation would apply to two prisoners currently on death row, converting their sentences to life in prison without parole. Pope Francis writes to Poland on 90th anniversary of Divine Mercy apparition “Pass on the fire of Jesus’ merciful love,” Pope Francis writes in a letter to the Bishop and Church of Płock, Poland. This is to mark the 90th anniversary of the revelation of Divine Mercy messages to Polish nun, St. Faustina Kowalsaka, on February 22nd. In his letter, the Holy Father encourages the faithful to “ask Christ for the ‘gift of mercy.’ Pope Francis honors the memory of healthcare workers lost to COVID-19 On February 20th, the Pontifical Academy for Life organized an online memorial service. This was to honor the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who lost their lives fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the front line. Archdiocese of Panama alerts the faithful about pro-abortion group The archdiocese of Panama has warned the faithful that the group “Catholics for the Right to Decide” is, in fact, a pro-abortion organization and a partner of the US-based “Catholics for Choice”.According to a statement released by the bishops of Panama on Saturday, the group’s main objective is to quote: “eliminate the world's greatest opponent against abortion: the Catholic Church.”