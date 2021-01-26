Every day we have a chance to do something for Jesus... The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch … More









Subscribe to BCP newsletters



eepurl.com/gQZMTD The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.Subscribe to BCP newsletters Every day we have a chance to do something for Jesus...