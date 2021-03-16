One-Third of German Catholics Are Considering Leaving the Church | EWTN News Nightly A new survey says one-third of all German Catholics are considering leaving the Church. 33% said they were consid… More





A new survey says one-third of all German Catholics are considering leaving the Church. 33% said they were considering leaving because of ongoing scandals over the handling of clergy sex abuse, while 44% said they had no plans to leave the Church. In 2019, more than 275,000 German Catholics officially left the Church. Editor in Chief of Catholic News Agency Deutsch, A.C. Wimmer, joins to discuss the survey and how reliable it is. Wimmer also shares what the Vatican's statement released today regarding same-sex unions has to do with the German Church. Wimmer tells us about the latest developments regarding clergy abuse in Germany and overall gives us a view of how the Church in Germany is doing. The editor in chief explains what it would mean if one-third of the Catholics leave the Church and whether he thinks anything can be done to keep people from leaving. He also gives us his input on whether the Catholic Church is the only church facing trouble in Germany right now.