Francis Writes A Book and NOBODY Pays Attention



Francis published a booklet, and nobody has paid any attention, not even the Francis media. It is called “Life After the Pandemic”, and is prefaced by Cardinal Michael Czerny. The booklet is available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese and can even be downloaded from the webpage of the Libreria Editrice Vaticana – the Vatican Press.



A Better World?



Cardinal Czerny’s introduction occupies 16 of the 64 pages which is exactly 25% of the booklet. He tells us that the booklet contains eight – quote – “significant” spoken and written texts dated between March and April. Czerny calls this a “rich message to humanity” which aims at “rebuilding a better world.” However, Francis should begin building a better Church as the world is unlikely to change.



Another Dose of Peronism



Czerny invokes the usual “new paths” and “innovative solutions” after what we have gone through this year. However, the proposed “new paths” are the old ones: environmentalism, salvation of the rainforest, mass-immigration, more salary for medical personnel. The Argentinean blog Caminante-Wanderer calls this “common place”, “catchphrases” and a good dose of Peronism. Quote: “What could be more profitable in political terms than advocating for doctors and nurses in times of pandemic?”



Francis’ Definition of Prayer



Francis tells us that prayer is - quote - “to let ourselves be troubled by what we are living, to face the wind and the silence, the darkness and the rain, to let the ambulance sirens disturb us.” The Caminate author who studied in Rome comments, “This poor man is not even producing poetry; with the sirens – especially the unbearable and permanent sirens of Rome -, any attempt at prayer comes to an end.” He analyzises that for Francis prayer is no longer to listen to God speaking to me, but to listen to the sirens that remind us that a brother is suffering. Thus, God becomes “a mere intermediary for solidarity". There is no resting in God. Prayer is only an excuse to look for something else.