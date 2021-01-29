BCP: Yet forty days, and the modern Nineveh shall be overthrown! Part 1

“Now the word of the Lord came to Jonah…” He was called to urgently warn the people of Nineveh: “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!” But Jonah tried to escape his responsibility.



God has given His word to the Church, a word that gives eternal life, a word of truth that is intrinsically linked to repentance. The Church is obliged to proclaim the truth of salvation to the whole world.

Today it is doing the opposite. It proclaims anti-repentance. Since Vatican II, mission has been replaced with the anti-mission of paganism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam… The apostate Vatican, contrary to medical experts, spreads lies about Covid-19 instead of truth, promotes genocidal vaccination, enthrones the Pachamama demon, and seeks to legalize same-sex unions.



“Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it; for their wickedness has come up before Me.”



These days, at the beginning of 2021, we are going through a period associated with a fake pandemic and fake elections in the USA. Hidden elites offer a false solution in the form of criminal vaccination. The Church is obliged today to be a prophetic voice and to defend the truth, to call a lie a lie and a heresy a heresy. But it has failed to do so since Vatican II! Evil has therefore spread throughout the world and is reaching its climax. Millions of unborn children killed! Crimes of child stealing by the juvenile justice system! Physically and sexually abused children! We are witnesses to the promotion of corrupt gender ideology associated with the most abhorrent sexual perversions. Young people are psychologically forced to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Demons themselves thus take control over people! The highest degree of stupidity is to claim that a man is not a man and a woman is not a woman. The most basic realities are denied, God’s laws are trampled underfoot. The world is full of cynicism and selfishness, and criminal anti-laws are introduced against individuals and humanity. All this cries out to heaven for vengeance. And the Church, which is to be a prophetic voice, is not only silent on it, but the Bergoglian sect occupying the Vatican even openly promotes it all!



God sent Jonah to preach repentance, but “Jonah ran away from the Lord and headed for Tarshish” .



The apostate church leaders have likewise run away from the Lord. Moreover, before that they killed the prophets like Jezebel.



While Jonah was aboard the ship, a storm rose up on the sea. “The ship is about to be broken up.”



Our Earth is like that ship on the stormy sea of evil. Today, it faces a global catastrophe in the form of compulsory vaccination. Vaccination uses health care as a guise, but its real purpose is 1) to turn humans into genetically modified organisms using an mRNA vaccine, 2) to totally enslave humanity by chipping, 3) to achieve the reduction of humanity, as B. Gates said: “If we do a really great job on vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%.” This means genocide of one billion people in the first stage; however, the ultimate aim is genocide of six billion people!



A number of experts urgently warn against the new technology of mRNA vaccines. E. g. Prof Dr Sucharit Bhakdi said: “The new RNA vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine ever. It is reprehensible that this vaccine was even approved for clinical trials. These are experiments on humans. What is happening now will be a crime against humanity. It must not happen that this crazy vaccination should be carried out on our children and grandchildren. That would mean the end of this society. Don’t let it happen!”



The voice of such courageous experts is being silenced.



Jonah ignored the danger; he “had gone below deck, where he lay down and fell into a deep sleep” .



Priests and bishops, who are obliged to preach repentance to save humanity, have fallen into a deep sleep. At Bergoglio’s command, they close the churches, desecrate the Eucharist, and put to sleep those whom they were obliged to alarm into repentance, that they might be saved.



What should priests do? It is necessary to take a bold step of faith – to separate from the apostasy of the Vatican. By saying the name of the pseudo Pope in the Mass, you create unity with the Bergoglian sect which has usurped the papacy. Responsibility for the crimes committed by the apostate Vatican thus falls on you too. It is therefore necessary to come out of this Babylon. (Rev 18) Each of you is faced with a choice: You will either be a hero or a traitor of Christ. Last but not least, this decides between your salvation and your eternal damnation.



When the ship was in danger of sinking, “the captain came to Jonah, and said to him, ‘What do you mean, you sleeper? Arise, call on your god!’”



Bergoglian hierarchs are not only a society of sleepers, but also a society of heretics. Their god is mammon, career, and the unclean Pachamama demon.



“Then the sailors said to Jonah, ‘Tell us on whose account this evil has come upon us.’”



Today, the evil of false pandemic and genocidal vaccination has come upon us on account of Bergoglio’s archheresy and on account of Vatican II’s heresies and spirit.



The sailors asked Jonah, “What kind of work do you do? Where do you come from?”



What kind of work do you do today? Do you seek and do the will of God? Or are you a follower of Bergoglio and are you in inner unity with him? If the latter is the case, you bring down a curse both on yourself and on the Church.



Jonah confessed his guilt before God, and said, “‘Pick me up and throw me into the sea, and it will become calm. I know that it is because of me that this great storm has come upon you.’ … Then they took Jonah and threw him overboard, and the raging sea grew calm.”



Bergoglio must be thrown overboard! It is because of him that the great storm of artificial pandemic coupled with genocidal vaccination has come upon mankind. He has let loose the spirit of lies and death by enthroning the Pachamama demon and promoting sodomy. With his decrees, he has repeatedly pushed on people a fatally dangerous vaccine for all . He has ordered the closure of churches, the desecration of the Eucharist, and has massively deceived Christians and non-Christians alike. The boat of the Church, but also the boat of our Earth, is being tossed to and fro and is in danger of a self-destructive disaster.



However, if any priest stops saying the name of the archheretic in the Mass, he will be punished. If there were 10 or 20 such priests in a diocese, a Bergoglian bishop would hardly suspend them. If he wanted to do so, let these priests along with their faithful separate from the Bergoglian sect. If the Bergoglians steal your church from you, you can celebrate the Mass in a rented house, as was practised by St Paul in Corinth and Ephesus (Acts 18 and 19).



Whoever wants to remain faithful to Catholic teaching and to Christ and have the assurance of salvation must separate himself from the Bergoglian sect, which now occupies the Catholic Church structure. Unless you separate from this structure, you will be forced to betray Christ and you will lose eternal life. After separating from Bergoglio, join with several bishops and priests faithful to Christ. Then take responsibility for restoring the Church under a new true-Catholic Pope.



You, true-Catholic bishops of the United States, do not wait for Bergoglio to expel you from his sectarian structure. Separate yourselves along with your dioceses and true-Catholic priests! You will thus take a step to save the Church of Christ and mankind. Apostle of Christ, do not wait forty days! Make a decision today!



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops





