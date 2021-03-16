Francis Should Intervene in Germany: "One" Conservative Bishop Speaks His Mind

“Rome should intervene in the German Synodal Way before it’s too late,” Portsmouth Bishop Philip Egan, England, wrote on Twitter.com (March 14).Egan is among the best bishops in Europe. And still, for him it is "right" to work through "hot-button issues”. He would better have called them endless-loop topics of the Novus Ordo Church for more than forty years.At least, Egan asks Rome "to reassert the doctrinal parameters" and to insist that "German Catholics look outwards to service and mission.”The specific problem of the extremely rich German Church is that it does not need to take the believers into consideration because it is fed by a copious church tax which gives it lots of possibilities to do crazy things.