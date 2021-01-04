Senior Political Columnist for Washington Examiner Discusses the Runoff Elections in Georgia Senior Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise … More





Senior Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to discuss tomorrow's Runoff Elections in Georgia. As Joe Biden was able to pull off a win there in the Presidential Election, both parties are now going all out to secure a victory in what was once a solidly Republican state. Carney explains what he is keeping an eye on and what both parties need to do. He also takes a look at the hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending that flooded the state and shares his findings with us. The senior political columnist shares his perspective on how he thinks the headline of President Trump's recorded phone call to Georgia's Secretary of State urging him to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state's presidential election, will play with voters who have yet to cast their ballots; and he shares his reaction is to the release of the audio file.