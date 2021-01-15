President Donald Trump Makes Video Plea to ‘Calm Tempers’ and ‘Promote Peace' | EWTN News Nightly President Donald Trump, impeached for an unprecedented second time in his one-term presidency, is … More





President Donald Trump, impeached for an unprecedented second time in his one-term presidency, is asking for calm and peace while condemning last week’s violence at the US Capitol. His just over five minute speech was posted on the White House Twitter page. He also said “America is a nation of laws.” Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden makes a speech tonight to discuss the virus and the economy and his plan for America to prosper once again. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Donald Trump Makes Video Plea to ‘Calm Tempers’ and ‘Promote Peace' | EWTN News NightlyPresident Donald Trump, impeached for an unprecedented second time in his one-term presidency, is asking for calm and peace while condemning last week’s violence at the US Capitol. His just over five minute speech was posted on the White House Twitter page. He also said “America is a nation of laws.” Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden makes a speech tonight to discuss the virus and the economy and his plan for America to prosper once again. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly