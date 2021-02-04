German Archbishop Calls Female Priesthood A "Development of Doctrine"

© Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0 (via Wikimedia Commons)

The priestesses should be discussed "with an open mind" [= in an approving manner], Hamburg's Archbishop Stefan Heße told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (4 February).In the Church, there has always been a "development" [= change] of doctrine, he claimed: "Therefore, we should not exclude this from the outset.According to Heße's "feeling", a decision on priestesses could only be made by a council convened by the Pope. He disregards that this has already happened and that priestesses have been excluded by John Paul II in a definitive way.For Heße, a statement by the German bishops on priestesses should be "so good that it can also be used in dialogue with Rome" and "fed into" the discourse with other local churches worldwide.The background to Heße's anti-Catholic demand is the German "Synodal Way" which began today.