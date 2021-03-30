A blasphemous film about the Virgin Mary and her Marian apparitions is being released this Good Friday. I speak about ways to respond spiritually and practically against this movie. SIGN THE … More

A blasphemous film about the Virgin Mary and her Marian apparitions is being released this Good Friday. I speak about ways to respond spiritually and practically against this movie. SIGN THE PETITION TO STOP THE FILM: change.org/…otopolus-stop-the-movie-unholy-from-being-produced

Fr. Daniel Maria Klimek T.O.R. Fr. Daniel Maria Klimek T.O.R.