CATHOLIC INQUISITION MYTHS BUSTED

This video refutes common myths about the Catholic Inquisition and the Spanish Inquisition. How many people were killed? You will be very surprised to hear the truth. Documentation from a secular and unbiased historian destroys common misconceptions on this point. It corrects lies that have been spread against the Catholic Church. This video also explains what the Inquisition was.