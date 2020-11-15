UK Health Secretary Allows Traveling for Assisted Suicide During Covid-19 Lockdown

The UK Health Secretary says traveling outside the country for assisted suicide doesn’t violate the coronavirus lockdown – Catherine Hadro “Speaks Out” against this blatant example of the culture of … More

The UK Health Secretary says traveling outside the country for assisted suicide doesn’t violate the coronavirus lockdown – Catherine Hadro “Speaks Out” against this blatant example of the culture of death. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.