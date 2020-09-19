On behalf of Francis, Cardinals gives rosary to the Tunisian who stabbed priest to death

At Mass this morning in the Cathedral of Como for the repose of the soul of Fr. Roberto Malgesini, celebrated by Konrad Cardinal Krajewski, the Papal Almoner says that on behalf of Pope Francis, he … More

At Mass this morning in the Cathedral of Como for the repose of the soul of Fr. Roberto Malgesini, celebrated by Konrad Cardinal Krajewski, the Papal Almoner says that on behalf of Pope Francis, he will give a rosary to the Tunisian refugee who stabbed the priest to death.