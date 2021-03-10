St Joseph and St Dominic March is the month of St Joseph, and this is the Year of St Joseph. 2021 is also the 800th Jubilee of the death of St Dominic. So, it's wonderful to see this stained glass … More

March is the month of St Joseph, and this is the Year of St Joseph. 2021 is also the 800th Jubilee of the death of St Dominic. So, it's wonderful to see this stained glass image of them together. This window is from the apse of my church, St Dominic's Priory, the Rosary Shrine in London. The windows have just been restored and cleaned so I had a chance to climb the scaffolding to get this wonderful photo of the Saints.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr