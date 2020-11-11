WINESKINS 11 15 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Joan Lawson from the Religious Education Department; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Rose Duchesne; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, on the Religious … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Joan Lawson from the Religious Education Department; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Rose Duchesne; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, on the Religious Retirement Appeal; music from the CD Behold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Ed Laubacher reflects on the readings for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.